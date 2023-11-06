(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm EQT AB agreed to acquire Statera Energy Ltd. in a deal valuing the UK battery storage firm at more than £500 million ($620 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

EQT’s infrastructure arm could announce the purchase of Statera from InfraRed Capital Partners as soon as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

London-based Statera, which also has green hydrogen and pumped hydro projects, has 1 gigawatt of flexible generation in operation and under construction, enough to power around 750,000 homes. It has a total project pipeline of over 16GW, with plans to deliver 7.5GW by 2030.

EQT, which is making the investment through its EQT Infrastructure VI fund, will help Statera ramp up deployment across the UK, the people said. The deal is the first for former Enel SpA executive Francesco Starace since joining the EQT infrastructure advisory team as a partner earlier this year.

Investment firms have been plowing money into the energy transition as countries seek to redirect large swathes of the economy to renewable power sources. EQT has previously bought Instavolt, a British operator of EV charging infrastructure, and low-carbon energy-from-waste provider Encyclis.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.