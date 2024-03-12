(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is targeting raising a new Asia-focused buyout fund and is in the early stages of gauging investor interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Swedish investment house has begun preliminary work on the EQT BPEA IX fund and may start seeking investment commitments as soon as later this year, the people said.

The fund could potentially raise a bigger fund than the previous one it gathered less than two years ago, the people said. That would make it EQT’s biggest Asia-dedicated fund and mark its first one focused on the region since its $7.5 billion acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia in October 2022. A month prior to the merger, Hong Kong-based BPEA raised $11.2 billion for its eighth Asia fund.

Plans are only in initial stages and no fundraising target has been finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for EQT declined to comment.

When it purchased BPEA, Stockholm-based EQT said it was getting an “immediate pan-Asia presence at scale” and delivering on a pledge it made around its 2019 initial public offering to expand in the region.

Read More: EQT Inks Private Equity’s Boldest Asia Move With Baring Deal

Economic and geopolitical pressures have made institutional investors more cautious, and weighed on private equity fundraising. Still, EQT raised €22 billion ($24 billion) last month for its largest-ever private equity fund, exceeding a €20 billion target. It sought a six-month fundraising extension from a planned August 2023 close, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Bain Capital raised $7.1 billion in November for a new Asia-Pacific buyout fund, diversifying investments to counter challenges of doing business in China. Bain started raising the fund in July 2022 and initially planned to raise $5 billion.

--With assistance from Cathy Chan and Manuel Baigorri.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.