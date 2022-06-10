(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is considering a sale of its stake in specialty packaging firm GPA Global amid interest from investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Stockholm-based buyout firm is working with a financial adviser on the potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value the packaging business at about $700 million to $800 million, the people said.

Other private equity firms have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the stake, the people said. Considerations are at an early stage, no final decision has been made and EQT could still decide against pursuing a sale, the people said.

A representative for EQT declined to comment, while a representative for GPA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

GPA, founded as Green Packaging Asia in 2007, makes premium packaging for electronics, beauty products, cannabis, wine and spirits among others, according to its website. EQT bought a co-controlling stake in the business in 2017 for an undisclosed amount, with the business co-founders remained as majority shareholders after the transaction.

GPA has expanded both organically and via acquisitions including California-based print and packaging business Southern California Graphics earlier this year. GPA has a presence in North America, Europe and Asia.

