EQT Wants to Hold On to Its Private Equity Winners for Longer

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is so frustrated with the state of capital markets in Europe that it’s exploring the creation of structures that would allow it to hold certain assets for longer.

The listed private equity firm is looking into so-called permanent capital funds at a time when exiting investments via the equity markets remains challenging, according to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sinding.

“The dream would be to create a structure that is evergreen, across asset classes, even,” he said on the sidelines of EQT’s first-ever Capital Markets Day this week. Sinding said such funds would enable EQT to house strong assets beyond the typical five-to-seven year life cycle of a private equity vehicle.

Permanent capital funds have no set timetable dictating when assets have to be monetized so that capital can be returned to investors. They are seen as a Holy Grail for some in the private equity industry at a time when large investors are demanding returns before committing to new funds.

Longer-term structures would mean EQT could hold assets in conjunction with sovereign wealth funds and other asset managers so that it isn’t “forced to exit assets we know we can grow and make better in the long run,” Conni Jonsson, the firm’s co-founder and chairman, said in an interview.

Private equity firms have seen the path to exiting investments via initial public offerings heavily constrained in recent years, with inflation, high interest rates and elevated volatility weighing on sentiment in the equity markets.

“The role of capital markets is to provide capital to companies but it is increasingly difficult to actually raise capital in the public market,” Jonsson said. “We think we will do fewer traditional IPOs going forward.”

One deal that is EQT is trying to get away is Galderma Group AG. The EQT-backed skincare company is looking to raise about $2.3 billion via a Zurich listing in what’s expected to be one of the largest in Europe this year.

Stockholm-based EQT is still working through the details of possible longer-term funds that could still provide liquidity for investors that want it, according to Sinding.

“The idea would be to create a long term permanent structure, fill it with sector winners, create a marketplace of some kind for liquidity and go for gold,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.