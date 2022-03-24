(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is exploring a sale of Cast & Crew, a provider of payroll and accounting resources for Hollywood movie and television studios, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Stockholm-based investment firm EQT has spoken to financial advisers about a potential sale that could fetch more than $8 billion including debt, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because discussions are private.

Representatives for EQT and Cast & Crew declined to comment.

Founded in 1976, Cast & Crew has built its offerings to include labor relations, consultations and digital-media products such as screen-writing software Final Draft. The Burbank, California-based company in February agreed to purchase Backstage Holdings, an online platform for actors, producers and talent-wranglers to secure and film production jobs.

Cast & Crew has been a darling of private equity firms. Formerly owned by ABRY Partners, in 2013 it was acquired by ZelnickMedia Corp., a New York-based investment firm run by Strauss Zelnick, the chief executive officer at Take-Two Interactive Software. PE firm Silver Lake acquired Cast & Crew in 2015 for $700 million, and EQT purchased it four years later for an undisclosed amount.

