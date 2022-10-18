(Bloomberg) -- A lingering pandemic. Geopolitical instability. Rising inflation around the world. Executives and business leaders are gathering at the Bloomberg Equality Summit on Tuesday to discuss how to stem rising inequality amid unrelenting global economic crises. What does a more inclusive post-Covid model of development look like? Can governments address ballooning inflation without harming those at the bottom of the economic ladder? A group of venture capital leaders talked about the dire funding status for Black entrepreneurs in the UK and the Bank of Ireland’s Semin Soher Power and the chief executive officer of Cebr, Nina Skero, warned developed nations not to expect a return to 2% inflation anytime soon.

Fidelity’s Anne Richards Predicts a D&I and ESG Slowdown in Tough Economic Times (9:47 a.m.)

Sustainability plans are likely to be delayed as companies face rising inflation and an energy crisis, chief executive officer of Fidelity International Anne Richards said. Management teams have hard decisions to make to ensure businesses are robust in this challenging environment and some of this might affect some goals around diversity and inclusion and ESG initiatives. “Management teams do have to make tough choices,” she said.

She doesn’t think companies will entirely abandon these goals, which have become more of a focus in recent years. “I don't think that will change, I think that will carry on,” she said. “But some of the emphasis shorter term is actually how are we just going to get through this particularly difficult set of economic circumstances.”Access to Venture Capital 'Gone Backwards' for Black Founders (10:23 a.m.)

Progress for Black entrepreneurs’ access to capital is going backwards, according to Sharmadean Reid, Founder of The Stack World. “What needs to happen is for more Black women to experiment with capital in the same way that White founders are given that opportunity,” Reid said at the Bloomberg Equality Summit in London.

Charmaine Hayden, Founding Partner GOODsoil VC, warned the UK’s economic downturn could have an outsized impact on Black founders. "Even when people are raising, the down rounds that everyone is facing is going to substantially lean heavier on those Black faces,” Hayden said.

Reid highlighted the lack of access to capital facing Black British founders, saying only 38 of them have received venture capital funding in the last 10 years. Reid says they are forced to go overseas, to the US, to raise funds. “A lot of minority founders in my communities were already looking to America for their next round, which is a very, very bad look for British capital,” Reid said.

Global Inflation Outlook Remains Gloomy (10:57 a.m.)

“In the US, UK and the Eurozone, we are expecting a near term inflation peak in next few months, but what’s interesting is that we aren’t expecting any of those markets to see their inflation back at a 2% target for a number of years,” said Nina Skero, CEO of Cebr, the economic forecaster. “There are a host of reasons to expect inflation to be elevated for quite some time.”

Semin Soher Power, head of inflation trading at the Bank of Ireland, pointed towards energy diversification and storage as key challenges to overcome energy price-linked inflation, advocating a focus on energy consolidation.

Power also said that lessons should be learned from the inequalities that emerged in the period following the global financial crisis, which gave rise to a generation of resentment. Both agreed that businesses should focus on investing profits to improve societal factors to mitigate this effect, investing into communities, benefits, pensions, and governments into education and healthcare.

“A game-changer would be for the government to provide free or subsidized childcare,” added Power.

