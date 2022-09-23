Sep 23, 2022
Equatorial Guinea's Obiang, Africa’s Longest-Serving President, to Seek New Term
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will seek another seven-year term in the country’s Nov. 20 presidential election after a unanimous nomination by the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.
Obiang, 80, has ruled OPEC’s smallest member for 43 years, making him the longest-serving head of state in Africa. He was selected for “his charisma, leadership and political experience,” Obiang’s son and Vice-President Teodorin Obiang, said in a statement on the party’s website on Friday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:58
Apple music takes over Pepsi as presenter of Super Bowl halftime show
-
6:43
Five-out-of-six major Canadian airports fell below North American satisfaction average
-
0:00
Argentina government intervenes after country runs out of World Cup stickers
-
5:28
OceanSky bets on luxury 'air cruises' with first departure set for 2024
-
5:38
Majority of Canadians are making changes to their grocery store habits amid higher prices
-
6:23
Air Canada is investing in green aircraft. This is the Swedish company behind them