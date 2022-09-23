(Bloomberg) -- Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will seek another seven-year term in the country’s Nov. 20 presidential election after a unanimous nomination by the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.

Obiang, 80, has ruled OPEC’s smallest member for 43 years, making him the longest-serving head of state in Africa. He was selected for “his charisma, leadership and political experience,” Obiang’s son and Vice-President Teodorin Obiang, said in a statement on the party’s website on Friday.

