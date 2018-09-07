(Bloomberg) -- Equatorial Guinea may exclude oil-service companies TechnipFMC Plc, Subsea 7 SA and Schlumberger Ltd. from the country because they aren’t complying with local-content rules over training and jobs, said a government official.

Major oil companies could be asked by the end of September to cancel their contracts with those service providers and issue new tenders, the official said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t yet public. That would be similar to action taken against CHC Helicopter Corp. earlier this year, the official said.

TechnipFMC, Subsea 7 and Schlumberger didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Under the West African country’s National Content Regulation of 2014, “all agreements must have local content clauses and provisions for capacity building, with preference given to local companies in the award of service contracts,” according to the ministry of mines and hydrocarbons.

Equatorial Guinea pumped 199,000 barrels a day of oil on average last year, according to data from BP Plc. That’s down from a peak of 380,000 in 2005. The country, which joined OPEC in 2017, is keen to boost drilling and plans to offer about 12 blocks, including in deepwater areas, in a licensing round in January.

