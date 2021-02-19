Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Jerusalem, Netanyahu Says

(Bloomberg) -- Equatorial Guinea plans to move its embassy to Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

The African nation would join a small number of states that have pledged to follow the lead of former President Donald Trump, who upended decades of U.S. policy toward the Middle East peace process by moving the main American diplomatic mission to the city.

Palestinians claim part of Jerusalem as the capital of their planned future state.

Netanyahu said in a statement that Equatorial Guinea’s president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, had informed him of the move in a phone call.

The country’s Minister of Information Virgilio Seriche Riloha didn’t immediately respond to a call and text message seeking comment, and its Press and Information Office didn’t respond to an email requesting comment.

