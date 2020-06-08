Equifax Inc. said it’s begun opening offices at 50 per cent capacity, part of a wave of firms preparing to reopen corporate America as the coronavirus pandemic begins to ebb.

The credit bureau will start with U.S. offices, including those in Atlanta and St. Louis, before moving on to open international locations, according to a presentation on its website.

Equifax expects revenue to climb by 3.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent in the second quarter. Record unemployment and widespread furloughs have been a “catalyst” for growth in its The Work Number business, which allows lenders to access up-to-date payroll information for their customers, the company said.