(Bloomberg) -- Equinor ASA’s boss said the Norwegian energy giant is focused on ensuring natural gas supplies flow to Europe during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The company increased its gas supply to Europe by 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said at CERAWeek by S&P Global on Friday. The company is trying to maximize gas production as the war threatens Europe’s supply of the fuel. Russia delivers more than 40% of Europe’s natural gas.

“We’re focused very much on ensuring that we can be a reliable provider of gas to Europe in a situation where we saw a supply crunch,” Opedal said. “Unfortunately, the recent events with a war in Ukraine, this has been amplified even further.”

The European Union imported 155 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia last year, accounting for around 45% of total EU gas imports and close to 40% of its total consumption, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

