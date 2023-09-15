(Bloomberg) -- Equinor ASA and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. plan to develop a new natural gas field in the North Sea and extend the life of the Gina Krog field, with an eye to maintaining Norway’s position as Europe’s biggest supplier of the commodity.

Equinor and Kufpec aim to start producing from the Eirin natural gas field from the second half of 2025, unlocking an estimated 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable reserves, Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Ministry said in a statement on Friday. The project is estimated to cost about 4 billion kroner ($370 million).

The development plan, the first to be submitted this year, follows a rush of applications at the end of 2022 that benefited from a pandemic-era tax package to help avoid a slowdown in Norway’s most important industry. The new Eirin field, which will be connected to the Gina Krog platform, is another example of oil companies in Norway focusing on assets close to existing infrastructure.

“This is an important late-phase project that allows us to use the resources available on the Norwegian continental shelf in a good way,” Petroleum and Energy minister Terje Aasland said Friday. The energy situation in Europe is “more stable and safer” than it was last year, he said, “but that’s also because we continue to deliver predictable supplies to the market.”

Production from Gina Krog helped bolster the volume of natural gas Norway was able to export to continental Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Previously, it had injected it back down into the well to increase oil recovery. The increased demand for the country’s gas also raised the stakes for field life extension projects like Eirin.

“It is becoming even more important to make up for the decline at existing fields, so that’s why we have focused so much on near-field exploration,” Camilla Salthe, Equinor’s senior vice president for field life extension said Friday, adding that there may be other finds in the area going forward.

The Gina Krog platform has extra capacity starting in 2025, with natural gas to be sent from there onto Sleipner A for additional processing, the ministry said. The new field will extend production at Gina Krog by seven years to 2036.

Equinor controls 78.2% of the project, with Kuwait’s Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. holding the remaining 21.8%.

(Updates with minister in fourth paragraph, Equinor VP in sixth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.