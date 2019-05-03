(Bloomberg) -- Equinor ASA profits beat estimates after the Norwegian petroleum producer pumped more oil and gas than predicted.

The Norwegian state-controlled firm’s results capped a mixed series of earnings for the major oil companies as the industry turns the page on the downturn from 2014 to 2017. Super-majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc met or exceeded estimates thanks to trading gains and strong natural-gas results, while Exxon Mobil Corp.’s had its worst refining performance in nearly two decades.

“We maintain high production, continue with strong cost focus and strict capital discipline, and we are on track to deliver on our guidance from our Capital Markets Update in February," said Eldar Saetre, president and chief executive officer of Equinor ASA.

Equinor’s adjusted net profit rose to $1.54 billion in the first quarter from $1.47 billion a year ago, the company said on Friday. That beat the average analyst estimate of $1.31 billion in a Bloomberg survey.

The company produced 2.178 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, little changed from a year earlier, beating the average estimate of 2.163 million in a company survey. It maintained previous plans for production growth, which is expected to be flat this year and then 3 percent a year on average until 2025.

Equinor is increasing spending this year after making drastic cuts during the market slump, and kept plans to invest about $11 billion. The company will pay 26 cents a share in dividends for the quarter, after deciding earlier this year to increase payouts by 13 percent.

