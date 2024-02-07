(Bloomberg) -- Equinor ASA said it will pay out $14 billion in share buybacks and dividends this year, following Big Oil’s current playbook in funneling surplus cash to investors.

The commitment, down $3 billion from 2023, comes despite a slump in earnings after natural gas prices fell. European competitors Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc are also maintaining generous rewards for shareholders as profits remain high by historical standards.

Norway’s biggest oil and gas company announced an ordinary dividend of 35 cents a share and an extraordinary payout at the same level. It plans a two-year buyback program of $10 billion to $12 billion — with $6 billion allocated for 2024 — on a forecast for higher cash generation.

“Cash-flow growth is the basis for our dividend policy,” Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a Bloomberg Television interview Wednesday. “When we are investing in a highly profitable oil and gas portfolio, while at the same time increasing our renewable investments, we will over time grow our cash.”

Equinor’s fourth-quarter cash flow from operations after tax shrank 59% from a year earlier to $2.79 billion. Adjusted net income dropped 60% to $1.88 billion, lower than analysts expected. Its realized price for piped gas to Europe was $13.07 per million British thermal units, less than half the level a year earlier.

The shares tumbled as much as 4.8%, the most since last March, and were down 4.4% at 294.95 kroner as of 10:03 a.m. in Oslo.

Production grew, led by volumes from Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oil field, the Peregrino project in Brazil and Caesar Tonga in the US. Yet lower gas prices “more than offset” that boost in output, the Stavanger-based company said. Equinor produced 2.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day during the quarter, driving full-year output up 2.1%.

Scheduled maintenance in 2024 will trim production by about 60,000 barrels a day, leaving overall output little changed from last year. Renewable power generation is forecast to double.

Earnings at the company’s marketing, midstream and processing unit were $424 million, at the lower end of guidance.

