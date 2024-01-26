(Bloomberg) -- Equinor ASA said New York policymakers are leading the way in efforts to support projects in the embattled offshore wind industry.

The US offshore sector was hurt badly last year by inflation, higher borrowing costs and supply-chain bottlenecks that prompted developers to delay or cancel multiple projects. Norway’s Equinor was among developers that unsuccessfully petitioned New York regulators for more price support for planned projects.

But after that rejection, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a 10-point plan to bolster the state’s renewable energy sources, including a process to speed up the procurement process. Those measures are helping the industry to adjust to the “new realities” of a harsher environment, according to Equinor’s vice president for renewables.

“We’re beginning to see some signs that the tide could be turning,” Equinor’s Pal Eitrheim said in an interview Friday. New York is an example “of making the necessary adjustment to attract investment,” he said.

The Norwegian oil and gas giant said Thursday that it will swap assets with BP Plc to assume full control of the planned Empire Wind development offshore New York, with a writedown of around $200 million. A final investment decision for the first phase is due toward the middle of this year, with the first power potentially produced in the second half of 2026, Eitrheim said.

The real rate of return for the project is likely to be “at the lower end” of a guided range of between 4% and 8%, Eitrheim said. Equinor will over time look to cut its stake in Empire Wind, which is made up of two phases with a potential capacity of about 2,000 megawatts, he said.

“There have been many challenges in developing the assets,” RBC Europe Ltd. analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “Equinor could, and is likely to, farm down the projects over time, however in the near term this represents a meaningful capex increase into a low-return project.”

