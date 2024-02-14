(Bloomberg) -- A slew of downgrades following disappointing earnings last week mean none of the 600 members of Europe’s main stock index has more analyst sell ratings than Equinor ASA.

Cuts by Danske Bank, Oddo BHF and Pareto Securities since the Feb. 7 update increased the tally of bearish views on Norway’s biggest oil and gas company to 16. That ties Equinor with Spain’s Naturgy Energy Group SA as the stock with the most sell recommendations among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Equinor shares have fallen 15% since it reported a plunge in adjusted net income after gas prices dropped, while also lowering the amount of capital it will return to shareholders. The slump has made Equinor the worst performer this year in the Stoxx 600’s oil and gas subindex.

Analysts at Jefferies — among those with a sell-equivalent rating — cut their price target this week by 22% to 210 Norwegian kroner, the lowest of the 34 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“We believe that further downside will be driven by falling European gas strip prices for 2025 and 2026, raising questions around the sustainability of EQNR’s new distribution guidance,” Giacomo Romeo and his Jefferies colleagues wrote in a note.

Equinor declined to comment. The shares were down 1.2% at 264.35 kroner on Wednesday.

