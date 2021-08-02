(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Equinox gyms and SoulCycle studios will require employees and members to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination beginning next month.

The effort will begin with New York City locations before similar policies are rolled out in all of its markets, Equinox Group said Monday in a statement. The company will require one-time proof in the form of a physical immunization card, a photo of such a card or a digital vaccine card. Equinox said it will work to find alternative solutions for individuals who require medical or religious accommodations.

The decision is one of the most far-reaching steps taken by a consumer-facing company as the delta variant leads to a resurgence in coronavirus cases. A number of companies, including Walmart Inc. and Walt Disney Co., have called for some employees to get vaccinated but stopped short of requiring that of customers.

Equinox said its decision came after consultation with local and state officials, as well as surveys of employees and members showing that most are already vaccinated. “In addition, an overwhelming majority of members expressed support for requiring vaccines in order to access Equinox clubs,” the company said.

