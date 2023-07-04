(Bloomberg) -- Investors are likely to maintain a cautious stance on stocks amid uncertainty over interest rates and how high they could rise, according to Melda Mergen, global head of equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “The equity market does not prefer uncertainty, so anything that is not becoming a trend is a problem in the way of wait-and-see,” Mergen said on Bloomberg Television. Federal Reserve officials have signaled they’re anticipating having to increase interest rates two more times this year — potentially beginning with next month’s meeting.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.