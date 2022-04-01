(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Numis Corporation Plc: The investment banking division’s first half performance was dented by a slowdown in the equity capital markets sector, particularly due to concerns over the persistence of inflation and tensions from the war in Ukraine.

It says it has a strong M&A pipeline and expects capital markets to recover some stability in the second half of the year

Peel Hunt Ltd: The broker expects its trading to be above analyst’s revised expectations after its trading unit finished the year strongly.

For its investment banking division, the company said there was “heightened execution and timing risk” due to the current environment, but said the unit will post record revenues for the year

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc: The diagnostics group reached a settlement with the U.K. department of health over contract for coronavirus testing in which they will be paid £50 million by the U.K..

Outside The City

Ukraine and Russia are set to resume talks via video conference today, following a week of in-person negotiations in Turkey, according to a Ukrainian official, although Moscow is yet to confirm the talks.

The United Nations said relief convoys had so far failed to reach Mariupol, with the southern port city devastated by weeks of shelling. Russia said a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol was planned for Friday.

In Case You Missed It

Websites for some of the U.K.’s biggest energy suppliers crashed on Thursday as people rushed to submit their home meter readings before a sharp price hike today.

A record number of U.K. firms expect to increase wages as the war in Ukraine deepens the cost of living crisis, a survey showed Thursday.

Finally, read how hedge fund giant Brevan Howard Asset Management thinks global price rises could lead to a 1970s-style inflation shock.

Looking Ahead

Online greeting-card retailer Moonpig Group Plc and home repairs provider HomeServe Plc are both set to disclose results next week. Meanwhile, data on the U.K. construction and services sectors will show how the industries are faring amid high inflation.

