Equity markets under pressure as U.S. jobless claims climb

North American equity markets were under pressure in early trading Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data indicated the labour market recovery south of the border may be stalling.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index and Nasdaq Composite Index both fell about 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both declined 0.5 per cent.

U.S. initial jobless claims rose to 1.1 million last week, marking a setback after the American economy recorded its first week of claims that landed under a million in the previous week.

Those concerns over the labour market recovery had investors flocking to traditional safe havens, sending the U.S. dollar and Treasuries higher.

Oil prices were under pressure, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude down 2.5 per cent to US$41.85 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select falling 2.81 per cent to US$30.49 per barrel.

In Toronto, nine of the 11 TSX subgroups were in negative territory, led lower by the energy subgroup amid the overall crude price weakness. Only the real estate and information technology groups clung to positive territory.