(Bloomberg) -- French miner Eramet SA plans to invest €1.9 billion ($2 billion) in the 2024-26 period, largely to boost production of nickel and lithium as it bets on soaring demand for metals used in electric-vehicle batteries.

Miners around the globe are launching a flurry of projects to extract key metals needed for the transition to a low-carbon economy. By 2032, nickel demand for batteries is expected to surpass demand for stainless steel, Eramet said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day Monday.

The company has already been selling non-core and unprofitable metal-processing activities, putting it in a position “to take full advantage of the unique period ahead in a world that will need more and more metals,” Eramet Chief Executive Officer Christel Bories said in the statement.

While battery metal prices have recently plunged following last year’s surge, Eramet and its Chinese partner Tsingshan Holding Group Co. plan to boost the volume of nickel sales at their giant Weda Bay mine in Indonesia to 60 million tons in three years. That’s about twice as much as this year’s target.

The French miner and Tsingshan raised the estimated cost of their lithium Centenario project under construction in Argentina to $800 million from $735 million, Eramet said Monday, citing local inflation and cost of materials. The two partners plan to spend another $800 million to increase the project’s 24,000-ton capacity by another 30,000 tons from mid-2027, pending approval of construction permits.

To boost its lithium reserves, the company will spend $95 million, plus another $10 million contingent on the project’s outcome, to buy exploration and mining concessions in northern Chile. It’s also nearing a decision to build a battery-recycling plant with Suez in France. In Indonesia, a decision to build a nickel and cobalt refining facility with Germany’s BASF SE is expected in the first half of next year, Eramet said.

The French company also aims to increase manganese output by more than a fifth in Gabon to 8.5 million tons by 2026, and also plans to boost the production capacity of mineral sands in Senegal.

