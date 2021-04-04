(Bloomberg) -- A top aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed a group of retired navy admirals after they criticized the government’s stance on a key international convention regulating vessel traffic through the Turkish straits.

Erdogan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun on Sunday accused the ex-soldiers of insinuating the government should be overthrown, saying that a public prosecutor was starting a probe into the incident.

The group of former admirals said in a joint statement on Saturday that it was a misguided government policy to question the future of the so-called Montreux Convention, saying that the 1936 treaty is a guarantee of peace in the Black Sea, which Turkey borders along with Russia and Ukraine.

The admirals issued theirs statemet shortly after Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop suggested Erdogan had the power to withdraw from the treaty if he wanted to, although he later backtracked, saying he was trying to make a point about the president’s powers and not about a particular policy agenda. His comments on the Montreux accord revived a discussion about Canal Istanbul, Erdogan’s multibillion project to build a new strait across Istanbul to bypass the Bosporus.

Erdogan Says Warships May Bypass 1936 Treaty With Planned Canal

Erdogan’s critics argue that the canal would be an environmental catastrophe and make Turkey’s largest city unlivable. Opposition parties also said the treaty will keep Turkey out of potential conflicts in the future. The convention limits deployments in the Black Sea to 21 days for ships that don’t belong to coastal states and bars the passage of all aircraft carriers.

