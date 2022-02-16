(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s government wants to lower the share of the vote a party needs to win seats in parliament, a move that appears intended to aid President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s key ally in next year’s likely tightly-fought election.

Erdogan’s AK Party and its smaller partner, the Nationalist Movement Party or MHP, plan to submit legislation to lawmakers to reduce the threshold to 7% of the national vote from the current 10%, according two officials familiar with the matter.

Doing so could allow the MHP to secure representation in the assembly even if the government moved to prevent smaller groups piggybacking their way into parliament as members of a coalition amid a crowded field of opposition parties.

The MHP received 11.1% of ballots in the 2018 election but its support has dipped, according to the latest surveys.

Parliament is expected to pass the proposals within weeks, the people said, and the change would take effect within a year of being approved. General elections are scheduled for June 2023, with the latest opinion polls suggesting support for the ruling party has fallen as last year’s slump in the value of the lira sent the cost of living soaring.

“The main motivation could be to put the MHP in a more comfortable” position, Hilmi Dasdemir, general manager of Ankara-based polling company Optimar, said on Wednesday.

The change could also dent the support for some opposition parties such as the pro-Kurdish HDP, currently the third-biggest in the assembly, if voters feel their ballots are no longer needed to seat the groups in parliament, pollsters said.

The proposed bill will also remove a loophole that allows parties with no more than 20 lawmakers to bypass the requirement to establish a nationwide branch network.

