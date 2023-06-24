(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his “full support” to President Vladimir Putin for the steps taken by Russian authorities in response to an insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group.

The telephone conversation on Saturday was initiated by the Turkish side, according to a Kremlin statement. Putin informed Erdogan of the latest developments in connection with what the Kremlin called an “attempted armed rebellion.”

In remarks later carried by Turkey’s state Anadolu Agency, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey “is ready to do its part for the swift and peaceful solution of events in Russia.” No one should be able to benefit from the crisis, Erdogan said.

