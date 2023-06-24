You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Erdogan Backs Putin as Turkey Offers to Help Russia
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his “full support” to President Vladimir Putin for the steps taken by Russian authorities in response to an insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group.
The telephone conversation on Saturday was initiated by the Turkish side, according to a Kremlin statement. Putin informed Erdogan of the latest developments in connection with what the Kremlin called an “attempted armed rebellion.”
In remarks later carried by Turkey’s state Anadolu Agency, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey “is ready to do its part for the swift and peaceful solution of events in Russia.” No one should be able to benefit from the crisis, Erdogan said.
