(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting the election authority.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a top official of the main opposition Republican People’s Party or CHP, will be barred from politics including any future election bid if the verdict gets upheld by an appeals court. Until then, he remains the mayor.

The Man Who Ended Erdogan’s Rule in Istanbul Did So With a Smile

The spat between the mayor and Turkey’s president goes back to the 2019 local elections, where Imamoglu took Turkey’s largest city from Erdogan in a stunning victory. Erdogan’s own political ascent had begun in the same city 25 years earlier and he took the electoral loss in Istanbul personally.

Erdogan Dealt Stunning Blow as Istanbul Elects Rival Candidate

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council canceled Imamoglu’s first electoral victory amid heavy influence from Erdogan’s aides. The mayor won the repeat vote with a landslide.

Imamoglu is now accused of insulting members of the election council for comments he made in November of that year. He denies wrongdoing and has accused Erdogan of using “the law as a weapon” against his political opponents.

The city council, dominated by Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, will elect a new mayor unless the conviction is overturned.

Imamoglu remains a popular political figure nationally and is seen by credible pollsters as having a real shot at defeating Erdogan if he were to run for president. That said, the mayor has refrained from explicitly voicing such ambitions.

Turkey’s opposition alliance has yet to announce a joint candidate for the elections scheduled to take place in six months.

The president is stepping up pressure on the opposition ahead of the vote.

Earlier this year, a top appeals court upheld a jail term of nearly five years for another key CHP figure, Canan Kaftancioglu, on charges of insulting Erdogan. Kaftancioglu was seen as an architect of Imamoglu’s victory in Istanbul.

--With assistance from Beril Akman.

