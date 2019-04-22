(Bloomberg) -- Former allies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked his leadership in a rare sign of rebellion within the party that’s governed the country for the past two decades.

Ahmet Davutoglu, who was once Erdogan’s handpicked successor at the helm of the ruling AK Party, said the party “must face the reality of decreasing public support” due to “arrogant” policies. In a statement on Monday, the former prime minister urged AKP to review the president’s affiliation with the party as well as its alliance with the nationalist MHP, while warning that Turkey was drifting away from free market principles.

The first sign of fracture within the Erdogan camp came amid signs the economy is plunging deeper into the recession it entered following last year’s currency crash. There’s also a spat with the U.S. as the Turkish president sticks to a plan to purchase an advanced missile-defense system from Russia even as Washington threatens crippling sanctions.

“While all segments of society are living through the economic crisis, denying this reality would only serve to shake the trust in the administration,” Davutoglu said. “We can’t manage the economic crisis that’s in play by denying its existence.”

All this finds Erdogan on the wrong foot as he tries to recover from the loss of key cities in March 31 municipal elections. The defeat in Istanbul, where Erdogan made his political career, remains disputed by the president’s top aides.

