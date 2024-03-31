(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party are locked in tight races across the country in local elections on Sunday, a key test of the leader’s power 10 months after winning a fresh mandate.

Eyes are particularly on the outcome in the largest city and economic powerhouse of Istanbul, where Erdogan and his AK Party are trying to wrest back control from Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

At stake is control of a city of almost 16 million people and a $6.6 billion annual budget, whose social aid payments are critical to voters during an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

About 61.5 million voters countrywide are expected to go to the polls, which opened at 7 a.m. local time and will close at 5 p.m.

Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), is facing Erdogan’s handpicked candidate, Murat Kurum, a former environment and urbanization minister. Against the backdrop of a worsening economic downturn, the incumbent is looking to retain his seat to deliver a rebuke to Erdogan and increase his chances to run for president in the future.

In the pivotal 2019 elections, the CHP reclaimed control of Istanbul and the capital city Ankara from Erdogan, while also maintaining its hold over the Aegean port city of Izmir, thereby securing the mayorships of Turkey’s top three cities.

Kurdish voters, making up about 10% of Istanbul’s electorate, supported Imamoglu in 2019. In an attempt to win their support in various cities this time around, Erdogan floated the idea of a possible reconciliation with the country’s Kurdish minority before the vote.

Even so, the president remains committed to fighting separatist Kurdish militants who he says threaten Turkey’s integrity. The pro-Kurdish DEM party has fielded its own candidates, but they have kept a low profile and aren’t in all districts.

Meanwhile, an Islamic party known as the New Welfare Party, previously aligned with the AKP, is now seeking to attract Erdogan supporters who are experiencing the hardships of an economy marked by a 67% inflation rate, one of the highest globally. The New Welfare Party’s attempts are complicating Erdogan’s efforts to win back Istanbul, with the race expected to be closely contested.

In a final bid, Erdogan prayed at Hagia Sophia the night before the election, reminding voters of his Islamic roots and his conversion of the Christian monument into a mosque.

