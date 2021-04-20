(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired Ruhsar Pekcan as trade minister on Wednesday following allegations that she has favored her husband’s company in government tenders.

The president named Mehmet Mus, a parliamentary whip of the ruling AK Party, as new trade minister in a decree published in the Official Gazette.

Erdogan has long been expected to reshuffle his cabinet and the sacking of Pekcan came after Oda TV reported over the weekend that the Trade Ministry purchased disinfectants worth 9 million liras ($929,000) from two companies owned by her husband. Pekcan denied any wrongdoing in a statement Tuesday, saying that the lowest bidder was chosen regardless of the owner of the company.

The president also divided the country’s Family and Trade ministry into two, replacing the outgoing minister, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk.

Erdogan appointed Derya Yanik, a member of his party’s branch in Istanbul, as family minister and named Vedat Bilgin, a former AK Party lawmaker and adviser to the president, as new labor minister.

