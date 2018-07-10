(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree Tuesday morning empowering him to name the head of the central bank as well as deputy governors.

The ruling also trims the five-year terms of the governor and deputy governors to four, a cap set also for other members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

The decree, one of the first three after Turkey officially shifted its governance system to an executive presidency, was published in the Official Gazette. It didn’t include any reference to other members of the cabinet in appointing the central bank chief, who used to be named jointly by the president, prime minister and a deputy prime minister in a decree signed off by the entire cabinet.

The latest change signals Erdogan plans to follow through on a pre-election pledge to tighten his grip on monetary policy under the new executive presidency.

The lira trimmed its earlier gains after the report and was trading 0.2 percent higher at 4.7247 per dollar at 7:40 a.m. in Istanbul. The currency depreciated more than 3 percent on Monday mainly on news that Erdogan named Berat Albayrak, a former energy minister and his son-in-law, as Treasury and Finance Minister in the new cabinet.

