(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the second wage hike in a week for state employees as he seeks to drum up support ahead of Sunday’s elections.

Wages for the lowest paid civil servants will rise by almost 85%, the announcement on Thursday said. It comes after a previous hike of 45% on Tuesday that applies to around 700,000 state workers.

Why Turkey’s Election Is a Big Test for Erdogan: QuickTake

The salary raises are aimed at alleviating the country’s cost-of-living crisis but could further stoke inflation running at around 44%. Erdogan’s facing an opposition alliance which is seeking to end his two-decades in power.

