May 11, 2023
Erdogan Hikes State Wages Again As Presidential Vote Looms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the second wage hike in a week for state employees as he seeks to drum up support ahead of Sunday’s elections.
Wages for the lowest paid civil servants will rise by almost 85%, the announcement on Thursday said. It comes after a previous hike of 45% on Tuesday that applies to around 700,000 state workers.
Why Turkey’s Election Is a Big Test for Erdogan: QuickTake
The salary raises are aimed at alleviating the country’s cost-of-living crisis but could further stoke inflation running at around 44%. Erdogan’s facing an opposition alliance which is seeking to end his two-decades in power.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
