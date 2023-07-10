(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked Sweden’s NATO membership bid to Ankara’s efforts to join the European Union, making a demand that European policy makers are likely to deem impossible to fulfill.

The comments complicate the expansion of the military alliance hours before a summit where the Nordic nation had been hoping to finalize its accession. For more than a year, Turkey has held up Sweden’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization over concerns that it has been too lax on combating terrorism.

“First come and open the way for Turkey in the EU; after that we’ll open the way for Sweden just like we did for Finland,” Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul before leaving for Vilnius, criticizing “countries keeping Turkey waiting at the EU’s door for almost 50 years.”

Turkey has sought to join the EU since the 1980s. Formal negotiations, which began in 2005, have long stalled due to disagreements over issues including human rights, judicial independence and Ankara’s energy exploration in contested waters around Cyprus.

“Accession of new members to NATO and the separate process of the enlargement of the EU and the EU accession track are two separate processes,” a European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters in Brussels.

“The EU has a very structured process of enlargement and there is a very clear set of steps,”she said. ‘You cannot link two processes.”

