(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with former Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli and the newly appointed central bank Governor Naci Agbal late Sunday to discuss monetary policy, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The meeting took place at Erdogan’s home in Istanbul’s Kisikli district, the people said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The president and Canikli’s office declined to comment. A spokesman for Agbal didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.

Erdogan’s briefing with the new governor and one of his trusted former economy officials came hours after the president’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak said he was stepping down as the treasury and finance minister. Erdogan has yet to say whether he will accept the resignation or name a successor to Albayrak.

In his role as deputy premier, Canikli was in charge of parts of Turkey’s economy while the central bank reported to then Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, whose portfolio had a much bigger influence on economic policies.

