(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed former minister Murat Kurum as his Ak Party’s candidate for Istanbul mayor in local elections to be held at the end of March.

Kurum, who was the environment and urbanization minister in Erdogan’s previous government, will run against Ekrem Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor who is seeking a second term as the main opposition CHP’s candidate.

Read more: Erdogan Rival Who Won Istanbul for Opposition Seeks New Term

“We will work to rescue Istanbul from five years of interregnum,” Erdogan said. “Istanbul cannot risk to lose another five years.”

Istanbul has long been a key city for Erdogan, with the mayoral role seen as a major springboard for the Turkish president’s own political career. Home to about a fifth of Turkey’s 85 million people, the city is a major source of patronage and handouts.

Imamoglu, whose victory and popularity gave the opposition hope they could defeat Erdogan in last year’s presidential elections, was unexpectedly elected in March 2019 with a narrow 14,000-vote victory over an AK Party candidate. The election was canceled over allegations of “vote stealing” but a June 2019 re-run widened his lead to nearly 800,000.

Despite losing main cities including Ankara and Istanbul, Erdogan still prevailed in presidential elections in May, taking his 20-year rule well into a third decade.

--With assistance from Inci Ozbek.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.