(Bloomberg) -- A year after accusing Germans of using Nazi methods, Turkey’s leader is looking for friends in Berlin.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in the German capital on Thursday fresh from a handshake with Donald Trump at the United Nations that left U.S.-Turkey tensions unresolved.

Hemmed in by U.S. pressure and an economic crash, Erdogan is turning to the European Union, starting with the leader he views as its power center: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is Turkey’s biggest economic partner. He and Merkel meet on Friday, followed by a joint news conference and a state dinner in Erdogan’s honor by Germany’s president.

It’s a turnaround from Turkish-EU hostility that dominated the past year and a contrast to Erdogan’s brief encounter in New York with Trump, a NATO ally whom he has accused of waging “economic warfare” against Turkey. Erdogan’s state visit is also the latest sign of the global realignment under way as the U.S. president’s unorthodox diplomacy spurs countries to set aside clashes and band together.

“Turkey wants to see Germany on its side as it tries to rebuild its relationship with the U.S. and puts its economy back on track,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, head of the German Marshall Fund of the United States office in Ankara, said in an interview.

Economic Stability

Erdogan has an automatic opening in a country with some 2.8 million residents of Turkish descent, who make up Germany’s biggest minority. He’ll meet with some of them after arriving on Thursday. On Saturday he’ll have breakfast with Merkel, then attend a mosque opening in Cologne.

Given the grievances and demands on both sides, even small steps may count as progress when Merkel hosts Erdogan at the chancellery. While Germany has ruled out direct aid, Merkel has voiced concern about maintaining Turkey’s economic stability and her government has signaled it may do more to promote German private investment.

Like the U.S. and other nations, Germany is demanding the release of imprisoned nationals, five of whom the Foreign Ministry in Berlin says are being held for political reasons. Erdogan’s lifting of the state of emergency doesn’t go far enough in restoring democratic institutions, said a Foreign Ministry official in Berlin, asking not to be identified under government protocol.

Erdogan’s Outreach

In an op-ed Thursday in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany’s newspaper of record, Erdogan called for a fresh start as equal partners. “Let us concentrate on mutual interests, common challenges and common threats,” he said.

It’ll be a hard sell in Germany, where the political class has expressed outrage at Erdogan’s concentration of power and erosion of democratic institutions since he put down a coup attempt in 2016.

Merkel won’t attend the state dinner hosted by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his 18th-century Bellevue palace, which several German opposition leaders say they’ll boycott. Chancellery officials say Merkel will have enough time to talk with Erdogan during her two meetings.

“The regretful development of Turkey under President Erdogan away from Europe has in no way been changed or corrected,” Norbert Roettgen, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union who heads parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told reporters. “It would be wrong to overrate this visit as a new start in relations, because a new start has to have a basis.”

Ties That Bind

A year after Erdogan compounded tensions with Nazi references against several European countries including Germany, he’s shifting ground in the throes of an economic crisis that’s sent the Turkish lira down by almost 40 percent this year and the government seeking ways to stabilize banks.

Shared regional interests and the presence of almost 7,000 German businesses in Turkey have helped avoid a breakdown in relations. Germany welcomed a deal between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin that forestalled an offensive in Syria’s last rebel-held region of Idlib, which could have triggered a humanitarian catastrophe and a potentially new wave of refugees.

Merkel also depends on Erdogan to uphold an accord that pledged as much as 6 billion euros ($7 billion) in EU financial aid in return for Turkey housing Syrian refugees on its soil. She says it’s helped halt a key channel for the more than 1 million refugees who came to Europe since 2015, mostly to Germany.

Yet Erdogan’s key demands from Europe -- visa waivers for Turks, expanding the EU-Turkish customs union and reviving EU membership talks -- are unlikely to make much headway.

“We are still a long way from a normalization of relations,” Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth, a Social Democrat, told broadcaster DLF. “The ball is in the court of the Turkish president and the Turkish government.”

