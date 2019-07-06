(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed Murat Cetinkaya as central bank governor and replaced him with his deputy, Murat Uysal, according to the Official Gazette.

Uysal, deputy governor since June 9, 2016, said he would continue to implement monetary-policy tools independently, in line with his mandate and authority. Uysal will hold a press conference in the upcoming days, according to a statement on the central bank’s website.

