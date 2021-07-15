(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed a loyalist university rector whose appointment provoked months-long protests, the latest sign that his grip on power may be weakening.

The dismissal of Melih Bulu as head of the prestigious Bogazici University was announced Thursday in the Official Gazette. No replacement was announced and no reason was given for his removal.

Students, professors and alumni have been demonstrating against the installation of the former ruling AK Party member since early January. Police have arrested dozens and raided some of the protesters’ homes.

Turkey Arrests Scores Protesting Erdogan’s University Pick

Bulu’s appointment offered the government an opportunity to influence staffing at the formerly American university, which Erdogan’s supporters see as excessively pro-western. In February, Erdogan called the demonstrators “terrorists who wanted to raid the university rector’s office” and vowed to do “whatever is necessary” to stop them.

