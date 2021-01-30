(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced two deputy finance ministers in another reshuffle of policy makers.

Deputy finance ministers Osman Dincbas and Bulent Aksu were removed, and will be replaced by Cengiz Yavilioglu and Sakir Ercan Gul, according to a presidential decree published in the official gazette on Saturday.

The latest changes followed those in November, when central bank Governor Murat Uysal was fired by Erdogan, and the leader’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak resigned from his duties as finance minister.

Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, who has served as permanent representative of Turkey to the United Nations since 2016, will become a key adviser to Erdogan and a special envoy to the permanent mission of Turkey to the UN as an ambassador.

Borsa Istanbul Chairwoman Erisah Arican has been appointed as executive board vice president of the Turkey Wealth Fund.

