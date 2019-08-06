(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will soon move to establish a safe zone in northern Syria by pushing U.S.-backed Kurdish militants away from its borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Rooting out the “terrorists” in neighboring Syria is a “top priority,” Erdogan told a meeting of Turkish ambassadors in the capital, Ankara.

The U.S. aided the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as a vital component of its campaign to defeat Islamic State. For Ankara, the militant group is a mortal enemy because of its links to another Kurdish separatist movement that Turkey has been fighting against for over three decades. That group, the PKK, is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union.

Erdogan’s remarks highlight Turkey’s determination to launch a military incursion into Syria no matter the outcome of talks underway between Turkish and American officials. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper cited some progress in the negotiations, which he said are intended to avoid a Turkish invasion of Syria.

