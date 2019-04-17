(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opponents were officially declared the winners in Istanbul’s local election while the authorities consider the governing party’s claim of fraud and demand for a fresh vote.

Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition CHP assumed the mandate for the office of Istanbul mayor on Wednesday. The lira surged on optimism Turkey will avoid the political turmoil that a rerun of the vote would potentially bring.

All eyes are now on Turkey’s High Election Board, which has yet to make a ruling on the governing AK Party’s objection to the result. It has the power to overturn the decision to hand Imamoglu the post.

“If this turns out to be fake news and a rerun of the vote is subsequently announced, there’s a huge risk that the lira will fall out of bed,” Nigel Rendell, a London-based senior analyst at Medley Global Advisors, said by email.

Losing Istanbul to the opposition would add to Erdogan’s troubles after the March 31 elections brought to an end AKP’s control over Turkey’s two largest cities, where higher inflation and unemployment have been taking their toll. Erdogan has also been struggling to contain the fallout from a diplomatic spat with the U.S. over Turkey’s planned purchase of a Russian air-defense system and dispatched top aides to Washington this week.

Imamoglu got the mandate from the provincial election board. An official recognition of his victory deals at least a temporary blow to Erdogan’s AKP, which officially called for a new vote on Tuesday. A spokesman for the party wouldn’t immediately comment on Wednesday’s decision to declare Imamoglu the winner.

The lira rose as much as 1 percent following the news and was trading 0.7 percent higher at 5.7320 per dollar at 5:16 p.m. in Istanbul. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index extended gains to 1.9 percent.

The final ballot count showed Imamoglu leading the race by 13,729 votes, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu. The ruling party objected to the final tally and asked for another recount of some ballot boxes, the state agency said.

Indeed, the municipal elections delivered some stinging losses to the Erdogan’s party. The AKP made several objections to authorities over void ballots across Istanbul, where Erdogan made his political career in the 1990s. The party said that a partial recount would more than close the gap between their candidate, Binali Yildirim, and Imamoglu.

AKP eventually asked for a nullification of the elections and asked for a rerun as it became clear that the gap was unlikely to close. Party officials have claimed that there were wide spread irregularities that tainted the vote.

The president’s refusal to concede and the apparent pressure on the High Election Board led to concern among investors and drew criticism from the political opposition, which said Turkey’s democracy was under attack.

Wednesday’s decision “underlines that Turkish bureaucracy still has independent power through the logic of its own procedures,” said Jonathan Friedman, a London-based Turkey analyst at Wallbrook, a global risk consultancy. “But it does nothing to address investors’ uncertainty over whether the votes for the opposition will be honored, and the implications for Erdogan’s grip on power.”

