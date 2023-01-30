(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s opposition parties said they would ensure an “independent” central bank that would focus on curbing rampant inflation if they defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in May elections.

The monetary authority’s sole responsibility must remain price and financial stability, and the president will no longer be able to fire governors at will, according to a policy road map unveiled by the six-party opposition bloc on Monday.

It’s the first time the so-called Nation Alliance has detailed how it will reverse economic policies if they manage to beat Erdogan’s AK Party and its allies.

Turkey’s inflation reached historic highs last year as the central bank delivered a series of rate cuts. Erdogan, a self-styled “enemy of rates” still remains one of the most popular politicians in the country. The opposition bloc has yet to announce a contender to run against Erdogan.

