(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s ruling party took an early lead in the country’s municipal elections on Sunday, a crucial vote testing the popularity of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan less than a year after he secured a new mandate with sweeping powers.

Erdogan’s AK Party-led alliance won 54.5 percent of the national vote, with 16.2 percent of the ballot boxes opened, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The opposing camp led by Republican People’s Party, or CHP, had 31.8 percent, Anadolu reported.

Early polls in Turkey have traditionally shown AKP with a commanding lead that narrows throughout the night due to the locations of initial ballot boxes opened.

As the economy slipped into recession and the lira lurched from one crisis to another, the president has lashed out at enemies at home and abroad, warning bankers of a “heavy price” to pay after the elections for feeding the currency chaos. Erdogan, 65, said Sunday that a victory would strengthen his presidential system.

The opposition says shrinking support for Erdogan would mark the beginning of the end of his 16-year rule. The president’s critics accuse him of running an increasingly authoritarian system, curtailing media freedoms and muzzling political opponents through court cases. Clashes between rivals at some polling stations left at least two people dead on Sunday.

