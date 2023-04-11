(Bloomberg) -- An election manifesto unveiled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party on Tuesday largely rehashed economic promises already made in previous years but offered little in the way of clarity on what shape policies might take after next month’s pivotal vote.

The blueprint, which ranges widely from foreign policy to energy, set out ambitious plans should the AK Party come in first at the polls and contained a pledge to install a “strong economy team” after the May 14 ballot.

The party also committed to goals that include lowering inflation into single digits from the current 50.5% and bringing unemployment to 7%.

The vision is short on policy detail and is unlikely to ease market nerves as the $900 billion economy careens toward one of the most challenging years of Erdogan’s two-decade rule. Two months after a pair of devastating earthquakes, Turkey is coming off an inflation crisis with record deficits in the budget and the current account as pressure intensifies on its currency.

Erdogan has clung to what he calls his “New Economy Model,” a program introduced in 2021 that prioritized exports and cheap loans and abandoned mainstream economic policies in favor of measures such as ultra-low interest rates.

But signs have emerged of a possible shift after the election if the ruling party stays in power. Erdogan last week said his market-friendly former finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, is leading an overhaul of economic policy without taking on an official role.

The manifesto provides scant insight into the thinking of Erdogan, who has wielded greater sway over economic decision-making and the central bank after the introduction of the executive presidential system five years ago. But his dominance became even more evident in 2022 as he pressed for lower rates to power the economy ahead of elections.

The approach, combined with shocks from abroad, has led to periods of massive economic turbulence. Consumer prices spiraled and shot past 85% late last year in Turkey, which hasn’t met its 5% inflation target for over a decade.

The election may prove a watershed for investors eyeing the world’s fifth-largest developing economy outside Asia.

Non-residents have largely exited the Turkish market over the past decade. Foreign holdings of lira bonds fell to $1.2 billion last month from $72 billion in 2013, according to the central bank. Foreign ownership of stocks was down to 29% from a historical average of 61%, according to official data.

Erdogan, addressing thousands of his party supporters at the event in Ankara, said “we will continue to grow our country with investment, employment, production, exports and a current-account surplus.” The sentence has become the president’s go-to line on referring to all matters of the economy.

On the economy side, the government has focused on short-term solutions, significantly raising the minimum wage and offering generous pensions to ease the impact from runaway inflation. “We will raise the income per capita to $16,000 and then later to higher levels” from around $10,600 now, Erdogan said.

Appearing to acknowledge some problems with the presidential system, Erdogan said — without elaborating further — that they would “restore” the governance system “in line with changing needs and experience from the past five years.”

Exports target by 2028 is $400 billion up from $254 billion last year; double gold production capacity from its current level of around 40 metric tons per year

Lira savings will be increased by developing financial instruments

Plans to invest $67 billion in telecommunications

Hints at efforts for a new constitution

AK Party will work to reduce the number of about 5 million Syrian refugees in the country

