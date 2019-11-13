Erdogan’s Hope for ‘New Page’ in U.S. Ties Tested by Russian Arms

(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to “turn a new page” in its relationship with the U.S. as the two allies remain locked in a row over Ankara’s purchase of advanced Russian missiles.

Erdogan signaled further negotiations were needed to resolve the conflict that arose from Turkey’s decision to buy Russia’s S-400 air-defense system.

Below are the highlights from Erdogan, who spoke in a news conference with Donald Trump in Washington following meetings which lasted for hours and were also attended by Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham:

“We can overcome issues testing our relationship such as the S-400 and F-35 through dialogue only. I’ve said before and I’m saying again that we can buy Patriots if they are offered on the right terms,” Erdogan said, referring to American-made defense system

“I’ve shared with the President that we’re ready to engage U.S. Congress with a constructive dialogue”

Erdogan is “saddened” by Trump’s conversation with chief of the Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara considers to be the extension of PKK, a militant group labeled as terrorists by the U.S. and European Union

Erdogan urged international community to take back Islamic State fighters seized in Syria, adding that Turkish armed forces captured close to 300 suspected jihadists in the war-torn country since its latest military operation began last month

“We’re determined to turn a new page in our relations with the U.S.”

