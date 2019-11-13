16h ago
Erdogan’s Hope for ‘New Page’ in U.S. Ties Tested by Russian Arms
(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to “turn a new page” in its relationship with the U.S. as the two allies remain locked in a row over Ankara’s purchase of advanced Russian missiles.
Erdogan signaled further negotiations were needed to resolve the conflict that arose from Turkey’s decision to buy Russia’s S-400 air-defense system.
Below are the highlights from Erdogan, who spoke in a news conference with Donald Trump in Washington following meetings which lasted for hours and were also attended by Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham:
- “We can overcome issues testing our relationship such as the S-400 and F-35 through dialogue only. I’ve said before and I’m saying again that we can buy Patriots if they are offered on the right terms,” Erdogan said, referring to American-made defense system
- “I’ve shared with the President that we’re ready to engage U.S. Congress with a constructive dialogue”
- Erdogan is “saddened” by Trump’s conversation with chief of the Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara considers to be the extension of PKK, a militant group labeled as terrorists by the U.S. and European Union
- Erdogan urged international community to take back Islamic State fighters seized in Syria, adding that Turkish armed forces captured close to 300 suspected jihadists in the war-torn country since its latest military operation began last month
- “We’re determined to turn a new page in our relations with the U.S.”
