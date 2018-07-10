(Bloomberg) -- Happy Tuesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree empowering him to name the head of the central bank as well as deputy governors -- just hours after naming his son-in-law as finance minister

Britain’s Theresa May dodged immediate danger as she fought to stave off a full-blown crisis after three ministers quit to protest her Brexit plan. Here’s how it could impact her economy

Our analysis shows the U.K.’s GDP reporting shake-up will likely show the economy is on track to rebound in the second quarter. Meanwhile, excitement about the World Cup is boosting consumer spending

Mario Draghi reckons that euro-area inflation can stay on the right path, striking a confident tone that the ECB can withdraw its stimulus despite global risks

China urgently needs to build on its opening to outside investors by releasing a clear timeline for reform, says the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China

In contrast, German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised China’s opening up to foreign investment, following her meeting with Premier Li Keqiang

On the data front, China’s factory inflation accelerated in June as the price of commodities held up

And if you missed it, this chart shows why some think that an IMF bailout for Pakistan is only a matter of time

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.