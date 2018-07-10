1h ago
Erdogan's Powers, Draghi's Confidence, China Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Tuesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree empowering him to name the head of the central bank as well as deputy governors -- just hours after naming his son-in-law as finance minister
- Britain’s Theresa May dodged immediate danger as she fought to stave off a full-blown crisis after three ministers quit to protest her Brexit plan. Here’s how it could impact her economy
- Our analysis shows the U.K.’s GDP reporting shake-up will likely show the economy is on track to rebound in the second quarter. Meanwhile, excitement about the World Cup is boosting consumer spending
- Mario Draghi reckons that euro-area inflation can stay on the right path, striking a confident tone that the ECB can withdraw its stimulus despite global risks
- China urgently needs to build on its opening to outside investors by releasing a clear timeline for reform, says the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China
- In contrast, German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised China’s opening up to foreign investment, following her meeting with Premier Li Keqiang
- On the data front, China’s factory inflation accelerated in June as the price of commodities held up
- And if you missed it, this chart shows why some think that an IMF bailout for Pakistan is only a matter of time
