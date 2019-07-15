(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s opposition twice took on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political machine in Istanbul and won.

Dismantling what it calls a legacy of waste and runaway debt in the country’s biggest city might prove a bigger challenge.

An internal audit found that the municipality’s unconsolidated debt more than tripled since 2014, with new Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu expecting its outstanding liabilities to grow another 30% this year to as much as 35 billion liras ($6.1 billion). Given the wild swings in the lira, another vulnerability is the city’s unhedged foreign debt, which accounts for 84% of the total, according to Fitch Ratings.

“Although the debt figure is nominally small for a city the size of Istanbul, repaying this debt without creating additional funds looks very difficult,” said Mert Yildiz, co-founder of Istanbul-based political research firm Foresight. “And there seems to be no additional funds for Imamoglu at the moment.”

Municipal finances are shaping up as a battleground after the opposition wrested control of major metropolitan areas this year, including the capital of Ankara and commercial hub Istanbul. Although the sovereign balance sheet is among the strong points for Turkey as a whole, local budgets are more at the mercy of currency fluctuations and shifts in the economic winds.

The downturn affecting Turkey is taking an even deeper hold of Istanbul, a city of 16 million that accounts for about a third of the country’s economy. Unlike previous years, Fitch expects local growth to fare worse than the performance of the national economy in 2019.

‘Aggressive Frontloading’

“Aggressive frontloading” of capital expenditure before this year’s elections is to blame for “a significant increase in borrowing and deterioration of spending discipline,” Fitch analysts including Nilay Akyildiz said in a report.

Istanbul’s former mayor, Mevlut Uysal, and his media aides couldn’t be reached for comment on this story.

Imamoglu, a former businessman and until recently a little-known district mayor of an Istanbul suburb, made the emphasis on ending the squandering of taxpayer millions one of the signature themes of his campaign.

The criticism carried over after his landslide victory ended a quarter-century reign in Istanbul by Erdogan’s party and its predecessors. After initially refusing to concede defeat over allegations of fraud, it forced a do-over ballot last month, which Imamoglu won by an even bigger margin.

Now in the driver’s seat, the opposition found itself staring at debt on an alarming trajectory and a budget it says is riddled with waste.

‘Mismanagement of Funds’

The outstanding debt is a result of “mismanagement of funds” by Imamoglu’s predecessors, according to Tarik Balyali, a member of the Istanbul city council’s auditing committee who represents Imamoglu’s Republican People’s Party. The new administration can cope only by coming up with measures that boost budget savings, he said in an interview.

“The new mayor’s aim should be to cut spending significantly and implement all the savings possible,” said Balyali. “And then he should share them among the residents of the city through reductions in the price of gas and other utilities.”

Citing a report he prepared with other internal auditors, Balyali said the municipality’s debt includes 11.3 billion liras borrowed from international banks and 3.3 billion liras from local lenders, with another 3.8 billion liras owed to the city’s subsidiaries. Istanbul owes 2 billion liras, including interest, to its unit Igdas, the operator of the city’s gas grid, according to the report.

Patronage Network

The auditing committee additionally found the city management awarded several project tenders to municipal subsidiaries at auctions that featured a single participant. One of the new mayor’s immediate plans is to stop giving away money to “certain government-backed foundations” and cut off funds on leased automobiles and car purchases, Balyali said.

Saving as much as 5.5 billion liras a year, equivalent to more than a fifth of annual spending, is possible by “preventing squandering,” according to Imamoglu. He also told Haber Global television in an interview that he plans a retroactive independent audit of the city’s accounts, and the city may look for new financing as some of its debt may be restructured.

Still, Imamoglu can’t afford to alienate Erdogan, even as he’s emerging as a potential rival to Turkey’s president.

Little Autonomy

The nationally collected and distributed tax revenue accounts for 80% of the city’s operating revenue, according to Fitch. The rating company also said in the report that Istanbul’s ability to generate additional sources of funding at times of economic decline is “limited,” given the restrictions on its tax autonomy.

Should the issue of debt go political or be used to settle scores, the risk of a falling out with Erdogan could put the municipality under even more strain. Imamoglu has already said that a circular issued by the central government may be an effort to curb his powers.

Turkey’s lack of a municipal bond market also limits the city’s options. Regardless, the issue is certain to fester, and what Imamoglu chooses to do about it could define much of his tenure.

“Istanbul’s rating is constrained by its relatively high debt burden,” Moody’s Investors Service analysts including Mauro Crisafulli said in a report. It “will remain elevated during 2019-20 and facing upward pressure on debt-servicing costs given the city’s significant exposure to foreign currency debt.”

