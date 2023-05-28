(Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sealing a comfortable reelection victory on Sunday, investors’ focus now shifts to appointment of a new cabinet that could signal revisions to an economic policy mix many view as unsustainable.

In power already for 20 years, Erdogan won another five-year term with more than 52% support against opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who had promised a return to more orthodox and market-friendly policies. While some see Erdogan’s unconventional approach — based on ultra-low interest rates and heavy state intervention in markets — continuing as long as possible, it’s become increasingly difficult to maintain as pressure builds across Turkish asset classes.

The nation’s bank stocks have lost more than a fifth of their value since the first round of elections, while five-year credit default swaps soared by nearly 200 basis points before the central bank called on lenders to purchase eurobonds in a bid to keep a lid on the cost of insuring the nation’s debt against default. On Friday, the last trading day before the vote, investors sold a net $31 million in the New York-traded iShares MSCI Turkey ETF, the biggest single-day outflow since March 2018.

Here’s what some money managers and analysts are saying about Erdogan’s next term:

Nick Stadtmiller, head of product at Medley Global Advisors in New York:

“Erdogan has control of all the organs of the state to ensure unorthodox policies remain in place as long as it can be afforded.”

“That means interest rates will likely stay low, inflation will stay high, sovereign credit spreads will widen, while the currency will probably only slide slowly thanks to intervention.”

“The government can force banks to continue buying sovereign eurobonds, but that will deplete scarce dollars needed elsewhere to keep the currency stable. So keeping all markets as stable as possible will be a hard task to accomplish that can exacerbate the pressure on the economy.”

Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai:

“An Erdogan win offers no comfort for any foreign investor. With very high inflation, very low interest rates, and no net foreign reserves, a painful crisis affecting all assets could be on the way.”

“Only the most optimistic would hope that Erdogan now feels sufficiently secure politically to revert to orthodox economic policy.”

Viktor Szabo, an investment director at Abrdn in London:

Policy announcements will be awaited as “the current heterodox policies are unsustainable. Some corrections have to be made to avoid running out of FX reserves at least.”

Expects lira weakness and ultimately higher rates consequentially.

Emre Akcakmak, a Dubai-based senior consultant at East Capital International:

“With the elections being concluded, Turkey now faces a day of reckoning.”

“Regardless of the election campaign rhetoric, Turkey must address significant economic challenges such as high inflation, a large current account deficit, growing short-term debt, and declining foreign-currency reserves.”

“The currency market will need to find a new balance, and financial markets will likely follow suit. Foreign investors may show little interest in Turkish equities due to policy uncertainties.”

“However, local investors will attempt to navigate the current circumstances, which include historically low valuations in two decades and record high interest rates. In the meantime, Turkey should remain a traders’ market, rather than being a popular destination among long-term, strategic investors.”

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank:

An “Erdogan victory means stability, though a fragile stability for the financial markets as Turkey will continue its ultra-unorthodox monetary policy, keep rates at abnormally low levels and maintain the FX interventions to prevent lira depreciation.”

“While a major shake in the short run is unlikely, the set of monetary policies in place will continue eating away the country’s economic foundation.”

Burak Cetinceker, a money manager at Strateji Portfoy in Istanbul:

“While a negative reaction in markets can be expected, the outcome is not a surprise after the first round of the vote and has bee mostly priced in last week. Now the eyes will be on the new cabinet and the economy team, which will likely set the tone for the market moves.”

“It’s obvious that the current economy model doesn’t work. Erdogan is probably also aware of that, and a modest transition to an orthodox policy in the near future is likely because otherwise, it is not sustainable. Any signal toward this would be welcomed by the market.”

Piotr Matys, a senior currency analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London:

“It’s perfectly reasonable to assume that President Erdogan will interpret his re-election as a vote of confidence in his vision of the Turkish economy based on the thesis that interest rates and inflation are positively correlated. Consequently, real interest rates will remain deep in negative territory, keeping the lira on the path of further depreciation.”

“The pace of the lira’s devaluation may actually accelerate given that the Erdogan administration will have lesser incentive to support the national currency at all costs by spending vast amount of hard currency intervening.”

“While raising interest rates markedly, i.e. from 8.50% to at least 20% or even 30%, would reduce the scale of potential lira selloff, such a scenario seems unlikely based on comments from President Erdogan, who is effectively in charge of monetary policy.”

