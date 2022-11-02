(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation has likely peaked at the highest level during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two decades in power.

Data on Thursday is expected to show annual consumer prices climbed to 85.6% last month, according to the median estimate of a Bloomberg survey, up from a 24-year high of 83.5% in September. All 22 analysts expect inflation to accelerate for a 17th consecutive month.

After October, inflation will begin to slow down, enabled by the base effect, Istanbul-based Tera Investments’ chief economist Enver Erkan said in an emailed note, in reference to price surges toward the end of last year. Other than the base effect, it’s hard to imagine that there is an indication of cooling prices, he said, adding that inflation is on “a high and broad-based course.”

Policy makers have blamed the inflation on high commodity costs, partly caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as other external factors. What’s less acknowledged is the impact of pushing forward with the president’s unorthodox economic policies that reject raising interest rates to curb inflation.

Erdogan claims -- contrary to textbook economics -- that high borrowing costs will result in high inflation. He introduced late last year a so-called New Economy Model, prioritizing growth through increasing exports and investments, and creating new jobs.

Under pressure from the president who is seeking single-digit numbers by the end of this year, the central bank delivered consecutive rate cuts, last reducing the benchmark to 10.5% in October.

The economic thinking has yet to show results. Official inflation is currently almost 17 times higher than the central bank’s target. Meanwhile, in Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous and affluent city, annual retail inflation soared to 109% last month.

The easing cycle has also taken its toll on the lira, which is down by more than 28% against the dollar this year. The bank has signaled that it will most likely deliver another cut in its next rate-setting meeting this month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We see year-on-year consumer price inflation accelerating to 85.2% in October. That marks the peak for the year in our estimations where price gains lose steam in the coming months due to base effects from 2021’s currency and 2022’s energy crises. We do not see the high inflation outlook stopping the central bank’s easing cycle. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for single-digit interest rates by year-end. The bank looks likely to deliver on this call by November. This will take a toll on the lira and feed back into inflation.”

--Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here for more.

In its latest quarterly inflation report presentation last week, the central bank raised its year-end inflation projection to 65.2%, up from 60.4% in July. And central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said they had been “unsuccessful” in tackling inflation. However, the incumbent policies and further decisions will help check prices, he said.

In place of higher rates, the central bank has relied on a series of measures aimed at the banking sector to micromanage loan growth and propel the wider use of the lira, under a strategy dubbed “liraization.” Kavcioglu said last week that such macro-prudential measures would help normalize pricing behavior.

The monetary authority has also warned commercial lenders multiple times to refrain from diluting the regulations it has implemented, and said more rules could be on the horizon.

Turkey’s Central Bank Warns Lenders Against Higher Deposit Rates

Erdogan, seeking another presidential term in elections next June, has tried to reassure voters that inflation would begin to fall in the first quarter of next year. He’s also promised the government would remedy the burden of higher living costs with significant minimum-wage raises, affordable housing and cheap loans.

In a gathering last month, Erdogan said his government was able to lower inflation and interest rates together in the past. “We did this. God willing we will put things on track.”

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

