Erdogan Says He Gave Trump Back Letter Warning Not to Be ‘Fool’

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he personally returned a letter that President Donald Trump sent him last month, warning him against an offensive in northern Syrian before Turkey began its incursion.

Trump’s letter, dated Oct. 9, cautioned Erdogan not to be a “tough guy” or a “fool.”

Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Trump that he returned the letter during a meeting at the White House earlier on Wednesday. Trump didn’t respond at the news conference.

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way,” Trump wrote in the letter. “It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

