(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he told Donald Trump during their White House meeting that Turkey wouldn’t halt its deployment of a Russian air-defense system, as he downplayed differences between the NATO allies over the deal.

“We agreed to seek solutions on the S-400” issue, Erdogan told parliament in Ankara on Tuesday, referring to the missiles. Most of the problems between Turkey and the U.S. consist of “minor complications,” he said.

The remarks suggest Erdogan remains confident his personal rapport with Trump will ward off punitive actions against Turkey.

The Russian S-400 system, which Turkey began purchasing earlier this year, was designed to shoot down U.S. and allied aircraft at greater ranges and altitudes than older missiles. U.S. officials are concerned that sensitive technology in its advanced F-35 fighter plane designed to evade such a system could be compromised and used to improve Russian technology if Turkey has both.

Trump Says Turkey’s Plan for S-400 Raises ‘Serious Challenges

Trump said after meeting Erdogan last week that Turkey’s missile deal with Moscow presents “some very serious challenges” for the U.S., and directed Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to work on resolving the impasse.

Top Pentagon officials have repeatedly said Turkey will not be able to participate in the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program if it continues with its deployment of the S-400.

Erdogan said Turkey would look elsewhere to meet its air force’s needs if the two countries can’t resolve their differences. Russia has signaled that its ready to sell its Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

