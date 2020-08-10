Erdogan Says He Wishes to See Turkey Cut Interest Rates Further

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants interest rates cut further.

The Turkish leader is a firm believer that high borrowing costs fuel inflation. His plea comes after the central bank held the line in July following a series of reductions.

“God willing, they will go down further,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara on Monday. “That’s our wish, so that investors can invest in this country in an easier and stronger way.”

Turkey relies on cheaper loans to revive an economy that like many has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Erdogan said preliminary indicators were signaling a revival, banks were doing fine and “non-performing loans are sustainable.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.